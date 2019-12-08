Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Drive
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Murrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith L. Murrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith L. Murrell Obituary
Judith L. Murrell

Louisville - Judith L. Murrell 75 of Louisville passed away at her home Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Glen Dale, West Virginia, the former Judith Marling, she retired from Value City, was a former member of St. Polycarp and was a current member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Eugene Murrell Sr; parents Robert and Mary Marling; daughter Michelle Murrell; son John Murrell; and grandson Jacob Steele.

Left to cherish her memory is her Son Billy Murrell (cheri); her Daughter Melanie Steele; Brothers Bobby and Mike Marling; Sisters Robin Marling and Patty Marling-Clements; 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren; she is also survived by her beloved dog Mitzi.

Her Funeral Mass will be Noon, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd.

Also visiting will be Wednesday from 10 am until noon at the church.

Donations may go to St. Michael Catholic Church.

Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
Download Now