|
|
Judith L. Murrell
Louisville - Judith L. Murrell 75 of Louisville passed away at her home Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Glen Dale, West Virginia, the former Judith Marling, she retired from Value City, was a former member of St. Polycarp and was a current member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Eugene Murrell Sr; parents Robert and Mary Marling; daughter Michelle Murrell; son John Murrell; and grandson Jacob Steele.
Left to cherish her memory is her Son Billy Murrell (cheri); her Daughter Melanie Steele; Brothers Bobby and Mike Marling; Sisters Robin Marling and Patty Marling-Clements; 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren; she is also survived by her beloved dog Mitzi.
Her Funeral Mass will be Noon, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Also visiting will be Wednesday from 10 am until noon at the church.
Donations may go to St. Michael Catholic Church.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019