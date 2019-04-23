Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
1826 Edenside Ave.
View Map
Judith Lee Weis Obituary
Judith Lee Weis

Louisville - Judy passed away Saturday, April 20. She was born on October 18, 1948, to the late Edwin and Elizabeth Weis. Judy graduated from Presentation Academy and Spalding College, and worked as a social worker for the State of Kentucky until her retirement.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Sue Redmon and Janice Walker; and her niece, Donna Wheeler.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister Donna J. Weis, with whom she shared a home, and her great-nephew Nathan Wheeler, who she helped raise.

Judy is also survived by her four brothers, Edwin (Joanne), John (Linda), Joseph (Charlene), and Robert (Margie); and two other sisters, Charlotte (Jorgen) Valsted and Elizabeth Weis. She will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a multitude of cousins.

The family would like to thank Michael Valsted, Rebecca Hickey, and their families for the care and support they gave to Judy.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

As Judy was a lover of animals, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
