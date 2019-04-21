Judith "Judy" Lucille Gnau Hulsman



Louisville, KY - Judith Lucille Gnau Hulsman (Judy), age 78, entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born on October 7, 1940 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Francis Edward & Lucille Hammond (Hyatt) Gnau. She was a lifelong resident of Louisville, KY and studied business at Ursuline Academy College.



Judy lived life to the fullest and truly "did it her way." She was a kind-hearted woman. A selfless mother, grandmother and sibling with a great sense of humor. Judy enjoyed monthly dinners with her siblings, playing bingo, casino gambling, and spending time with family. She was an avid Kentucky basketball fan and adored the Kentucky Derby; she worked at Churchill Downs for nearly 40 years with her "Derby family." She loved to travel with her 100+ extended family members -- especially for reunions on the beach. An avid foodie, she was fond of any cooking show.



Judy was loved by many. She cherished her family and is survived by daughters Beth (Mike) Small, Pam (Paul) Berry, Kathy (Timmy) Davis, and Melanie (John) Gonsalves; grandchildren Nicole, Amanda (Josh), Sarah (Joey), Megan, Madison, Samantha, Julia, Grace, William, Dalton, and Austin; great grandson Jaxon, with whom she had a special bond; siblings Frank (Carol) Gnau, David (Rosemary) Gnau, Pat (Bert) Stocker, Ronnie (Trish) Gnau, Sherry (David) Spanyer, Debbie Breehl, Becky (Ted) Key, Joe Gnau (Rejeanna Starks), Melinda (Alan) Stogsdill, and "siblings by love" Bobby and Teri Bennett. She treasured keeping up with her family and devoted her life to them.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Jeffrey Breehl, sister-in-law, Carolyn Gnau.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville.



The family requests that contributions in Judy's memory be made to Down's Syndrome of Louisville.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary