Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Louisville - Judith M. South, 81, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. Judy was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a major in Art. She is preceded in death by her husband, John South and survived by her two daughters, Anne Collis (Ricky) and Julie Goebel (Adam) and her grandchildren, Michael, Caroline, Rebecca Collis, and Jack, Anna Goebel. Judy was a talented and creative artist whose career spanned decades and mediums.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Friday prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019
