Judith Mansfield
Louisville - Judith Allen Mansfield, age 77, passed away peacefully December 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Judith is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert of 57 years; her parents Kenneth and Beatrice Johnson; and her sister Nancy Turner.
Here to continue out Judith's legacy are her children, Robert K Mansfield (Amy), Erin Sexton (Eddie); her brother Tom Johnson; her grandchildren Steven, Jonathan, Reese, and Jacob.
Judith will always be remembered for her famous pecan pie and mocha frappachinos. She loved to watch the Food Network to keep her cooking skills sharp. She will also be remembered for her love to collect anything cat related, and her passion of crocheting.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Kentucky Humane Society.
Visitation for Judith will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home from 12-2pm with a funeral service in honor of Judith to follow immediately beginning at 2. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019