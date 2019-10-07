Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Marie Donovan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Marie Donovan Obituary
Judith Marie Donovan

Louisville - Judith Marie Donovan, 55 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.

She was the office manager at Builders Exchange for over 25 years.

She is survived by her parents, Theodore and Jerri Wendeln, her sister, Joni Burnett (Tom), her brother, T.J. Wendeln, her nieces, Amanda, Allie and Leah, her great-niece, Evie and her aunt, Sr. Elizabeth "Dorthy" Wendeln.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th from 2-8pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral service will be 7pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now