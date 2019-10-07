|
Judith Marie Donovan
Louisville - Judith Marie Donovan, 55 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.
She was the office manager at Builders Exchange for over 25 years.
She is survived by her parents, Theodore and Jerri Wendeln, her sister, Joni Burnett (Tom), her brother, T.J. Wendeln, her nieces, Amanda, Allie and Leah, her great-niece, Evie and her aunt, Sr. Elizabeth "Dorthy" Wendeln.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th from 2-8pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral service will be 7pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019