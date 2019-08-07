|
|
Judith Maurine (McBeath) Young
LOUISVILLE - 85, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.
A native of Leitchfield, KY., she was a former secretary at Bethany Baptist Church and a member of Southeast Christian Church.
Judith was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Jane Edlin.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bennett B. Young, Jr.; son, Robert R. Wright; daughter, Maurine W. Fletcher; brother, Robert E. McBeath; step-son, Bennett B. Young III (Robin); step-daughter, Mary L. Repp (Craig); 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Southeast Christian Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Rd. with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019