Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Maurine (McBeath) Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Maurine (McBeath) Young Obituary
Judith Maurine (McBeath) Young

LOUISVILLE - 85, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.

A native of Leitchfield, KY., she was a former secretary at Bethany Baptist Church and a member of Southeast Christian Church.

Judith was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Jane Edlin.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bennett B. Young, Jr.; son, Robert R. Wright; daughter, Maurine W. Fletcher; brother, Robert E. McBeath; step-son, Bennett B. Young III (Robin); step-daughter, Mary L. Repp (Craig); 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Southeast Christian Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Rd. with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now