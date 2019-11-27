|
Judith "Judy" May
Judith "Judy" May, 62 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away November 25th, 2019. She was born on June 24th, 1957 to the late Norbert Hellmann and Elizabeth Baker Lamar.
Judy never met a stranger and would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it. She worked in the insurance industry as a claims processer. Judy loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing Bingo, the beach and reading books.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Alfred May; sons, Jeremy Allen, Richard (Jill) Parker and Michael May; daughter Jamie (Charles) Hale; grandchildren, Dade Allen, Reese Allen and Faith Hale; brother, Dale (Diana) Hellmann; sisters, Libby (Dave) Woosley, Joann Hellmann and Christine (Eddie) Rodgers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 from 1pm to 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019