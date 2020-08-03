Judith P. Erler



Louisville - Judith P. Erler, age 73, passed away on Friday July 31st, 2020. She is survived by her son, John Erler and her two cherished cats, Dugan and Diva. Judy, a retired paralegal, lived peacefully and happily at her home of nearly 35 years in the Highlands. When not tending to the ivy hill in which the house set upon, she enjoyed traveling to western Washington state to visit family and embrace the spectacular beauty of the area. That said, Louisville was always the place she loved, and she knew that the City and her house is where she wanted to be until the end. At home, she was an avid reader, a master of solitaire, and a devoted watcher of M*A*S*H. Unable to overcome a terminal illness, she enrolled into hospice in January of 2020. Thanks and praise goes out to Hospuras of Louisville for allowing Judy to live at home with dignity, peace, and comfort until the very end. It's exactly how she wanted it. No services are scheduled at this time due to current health mandates. If you would like to send messages of condolence, share stories or pictures, please email to erler.john@gmail.com. It's also requested that donations be made to the Shamrock Pet Foundation in Judy's memory.









