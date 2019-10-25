Services
Judith Shreve Doris


1948 - 2019
Judith Shreve Doris

Campbellsville - Judith Shreve Dorris, 71, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, lost her 30+ year battle with Multiple Sclerosis on October 25, 2019, with family, friends, and caregivers at her side. She was born on July 28, 1948. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Kathryn Shreve, and son, Stephen B. Dorris, II. She is survived by her sister, Kay Hudson (Robert) of Louisville, brothers: Ricky Shreve and David Shreve (Glenda) of Campbellsville; two nephews: Shelby Shreve and Nathan Shreve.

After graduation from Campbellsville College and Western Kentucky University, she was employed by Taylor County Schools for forty years, as teacher, counselor and assistant principal. After retirement, she moved to Louisville to be near her doctors, son and sister. Five years later, she moved back to Campbellsville as she wanted to be in her home as her health continued to fail. She remained in her home with caregivers and hospice care until her death.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 with burial at Brookside Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to those who cared for her in her final days. Expressions of sympathy donations may be made to Hosparus Health of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
