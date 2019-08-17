Services
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
Resources
Judith Summitt


1943 - 2019
Judith Summitt Obituary
Judith Summitt

Louisville - Judith Summitt, age 76, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Meyer Wiedo.

Judy is survived by her husband, Thomas Summitt, Jr.; her children Lisa Summitt Meyer son, Thomas Summitt; 3 grandchildren; her grandson-in-law; 2 great grandchildren; and sister, Suzanne Schneider Blanton (Larry).

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 1 p.m. till time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
