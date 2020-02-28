|
|
Judson "JD" Garr, Jr.
Zoneton - Mr. Judson "JD" Davis Garr, Jr., age 88, native of Bullitt County, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. Mr. Garr was born in Zoneton, KY on September 24, 1931. He retired from Henry Vogt Machine Company after 40 years of service and was a Special Deputy for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department for 12 years under Leonard Light. He was a Kentucky Colonel, one of the founding fathers of the Zoneton Fire Department and a founding father of the Moose Lodge in Caroline County, VA.
Among those who preceded him in death are, his grandparents, Dave and Mary Crumbacker (Poppa and Momma Dave); his parents, Judson D. Garr, Sr. and Eva Crumbacker Garr and his brother, Donald A. Garr.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 69 years, Josephine Conlin Garr; children, Michael Wayne Garr, Sr. (Bill), Brenda Sue Newnum (Jack), Dave Edward Garr (Carolyn) and Mary Anne Hartlage (Steve); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and a host of other dear family and friends. Special thanks go out to Mr. Garr's loving caregivers, Pat Baker and Mary Jo Jackson.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the service at 12:00 pm the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Zoneton Fire Protection District or to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020