Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judson Garr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judson "Jd" Garr Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judson "Jd" Garr Jr. Obituary
Judson "JD" Garr, Jr.

Zoneton - Mr. Judson "JD" Davis Garr, Jr., age 88, native of Bullitt County, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. Mr. Garr was born in Zoneton, KY on September 24, 1931. He retired from Henry Vogt Machine Company after 40 years of service and was a Special Deputy for the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department for 12 years under Leonard Light. He was a Kentucky Colonel, one of the founding fathers of the Zoneton Fire Department and a founding father of the Moose Lodge in Caroline County, VA.

Among those who preceded him in death are, his grandparents, Dave and Mary Crumbacker (Poppa and Momma Dave); his parents, Judson D. Garr, Sr. and Eva Crumbacker Garr and his brother, Donald A. Garr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 69 years, Josephine Conlin Garr; children, Michael Wayne Garr, Sr. (Bill), Brenda Sue Newnum (Jack), Dave Edward Garr (Carolyn) and Mary Anne Hartlage (Steve); 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and a host of other dear family and friends. Special thanks go out to Mr. Garr's loving caregivers, Pat Baker and Mary Jo Jackson.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the service at 12:00 pm the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Zoneton Fire Protection District or to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -