Judy Allgeier Bottoms
Louisville - Judy Allgeier Bottoms, 83, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Judy was born in Louisville to the late Leonard and Laverne Allgeier and was part of the 1954 graduating class at Mercy Academy. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Bernard Catholic Church and member of Elks Lodge #8 and the Women's Auxiliary.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert Lee Bottoms; parents; sister, June Phelps; and brother, Jerry Allgeier.
Left to cherish Judy's memory are her children, R. Bruce Bottoms, Rebecca Lawson (Kevin), and Kristi McGrath (Jay); grandchildren, Heather and Austin Lawson and Dylan and Tyler McGrath; brothers, Lenard Allgeier (Carolyn), Roddy Allgeier (Carol), Gary Allgeier, Bruce Allgeier (Phyllis), Jimmy Allgeier, and Mark Allgeier (Linda); sisters, Pam Hollinden (Mark) and Karen Schmackers; aunt, Jean Brumleve; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private visitation and service will be held for her family at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in Judy's memory may be given to Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020