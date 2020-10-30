Judy Ann CurryLouisville - 77, passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020.She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Dot Wirth.Judy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Paul D. Curry Sr.; children, Danny Curry Jr. (Donna), Lisa Brown (Jamie) and Kevin Curry (Ellie); grandchildren, Lauren Hirsch (Tyler), Devin Brown, Connor Curry (Olivia) and Sophia Brunner; great-grandchildren, Abrem Brown, Calvin and Louis Hirsch and Reese Ann Curry; sister, Peggy Rynearson (Bill) and brother, Steve Wirth (Stacy).Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 11 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with burial in St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday.The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Woods Health Campus and Southern Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.