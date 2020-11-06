Judy Ann Downes
Fisherville - Judy Ann Downes, 70, of Fisherville, KY passed on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Winchester, KY she was the former Judy Dunaway. Judy retired from MetLife where she worked in Administration. She was a faithful member of Fisherville Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 44 years, William Edward Downes, Jr.; brothers, Eugene Dunaway (Norma) and George Dunaway (Saundra); and sister, Ima Jane Sacra (David).
Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home- Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Road. Judy's Funeral Service will be at 2 pm, Monday, November 9, 2020 at the funeral home with visitation at 1 pm until time of service. Burial will follow at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Masks and temperature checks will be required at the door.
Donations may go to Fisherville Baptist Church or The National Parkinson Foundation.
Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
