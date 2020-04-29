Resources
Judy Ann Kinnaird

Louisville - Judy Ann Kinnaird, 67, of Louisville, KY, departed this life, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Louisville, KY on May 23, 1952 to the late Christine Loraine McClanahan. She is survived by the beloved father of her children William Selby of Russell Springs, her 2 children Bill Kinnaird (Ashley) of Shepherdsville, KY and their 2 children Ethan and Madison Kinnaird; Kasey Kinnaird-Kilpatrick of Russell Springs, KY and her 2 children Kobe Kinnaird and Aubrey Kilpatrick; sister, Pat Maddux and brother George McDonald (Genie); and nephew, Dan Shumate.

Due to the Executive Order by the Governor, services will be held privately for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020
