|
|
Judy Ann Seelye
Louisville - Judy Ann (Vance) Seelye 72 went to be with her Heavenly Father surrounded by her family, Thursday August 22, 2019. Born in Ekron, Ky. she was a Real Estate agent and Baptist by faith. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ronnie E. Seelye, parents O'Vera and Sherman Vance, brothers Jimmy and Randall Vance and sister Betty Vance . Survivors include her children Rodney Seelye (Janet), Sheroll Carby (Tony) and Wendy Barker (Neal), sister Margie Gregoriades , 7 grandchildren Matthew Seelye, Nathan Seelye , Zoe Carby, Tessa Carby, Maya Carby, Abigail Barker and Aidan Barker, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend for over 50 years Patricia Lane. Her funeral will be 2 pm Sunday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial at Garnettsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 pm to 8 pm Saturday and 12 pm till 2 pm Sunday.
In lieu of flowers expressions may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019