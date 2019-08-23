Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Seelye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann Seelye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Ann Seelye Obituary
Judy Ann Seelye

Louisville - Judy Ann (Vance) Seelye 72 went to be with her Heavenly Father surrounded by her family, Thursday August 22, 2019. Born in Ekron, Ky. she was a Real Estate agent and Baptist by faith. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ronnie E. Seelye, parents O'Vera and Sherman Vance, brothers Jimmy and Randall Vance and sister Betty Vance . Survivors include her children Rodney Seelye (Janet), Sheroll Carby (Tony) and Wendy Barker (Neal), sister Margie Gregoriades , 7 grandchildren Matthew Seelye, Nathan Seelye , Zoe Carby, Tessa Carby, Maya Carby, Abigail Barker and Aidan Barker, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend for over 50 years Patricia Lane. Her funeral will be 2 pm Sunday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial at Garnettsville Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 pm to 8 pm Saturday and 12 pm till 2 pm Sunday.

In lieu of flowers expressions may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now