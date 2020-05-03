Judy Cissell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Cissell

Louisville - Judy Sue Cissell (Copley) was born on August 29, 1955 to Ernest Earl and Ida Bell Copley and passed on April 29, 2020. She is a retired accountant for the Louisville Zoo. Survived by her husband Joseph David Cissel and a host of family and friends. Burial will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY, www.nebfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved