Judy Cissell
Louisville - Judy Sue Cissell (Copley) was born on August 29, 1955 to Ernest Earl and Ida Bell Copley and passed on April 29, 2020. She is a retired accountant for the Louisville Zoo. Survived by her husband Joseph David Cissel and a host of family and friends. Burial will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY, www.nebfh.com.
Published in Courier-Journal on May 3, 2020.