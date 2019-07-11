|
|
Judy Dawson
Big Clifty - Judy Raizor Dawson, 73, of Big Clifty, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Pavillion in Louisville.
She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church. She retired from Hardin County Schools, where she received the "Teacher of the Year" award and her students called her "Ms. D. " She loved taking mission trips, singing in church, and won many ribbons for sewing at the State Fair and she loved crafting. After her retirement, she worked for Barnes and Noble where she helped supply books to area schools as the Community Relations Manager.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Ferris and Mary Alice Sherrard Raizor and a brother, Samuel F. Raizor.
She is survived by two children, Michael Dawson (Geraldine) of Louisville and Sara Lewis (Billy) of Big Clifty; two brothers, Walter A. "Tony" Raizor (Rona) of Cecilia and David H. Raizor (Susan) of Windermere, FL; one sister, Jeana M. Pugliese of Louisville; four grandchildren, Brandon Dawson (Audrianna), Michaela Dawson, Mackenzie Lewis and Connor Lewis and one great grandchild, Raylin Dawson and one on the way.
The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019