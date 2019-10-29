|
|
Judy Eversole
Louisville - Judy Eversole 78 of Louisville passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She had a beautiful smile and loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Eversole. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Kamar, son in law Ramzi Kamar, grandson Joseph Kamar, and her brother Ken Anderson. A private memorial service to celebrate her life will be held.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019