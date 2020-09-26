Judy K. LaymanLouisville - Judy K. Layman, 79 of Louisville, KY, passed away in her home on September 22, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Judy was a long time dedicated employee of K&I Lumber.She is survived by her companion of 42 years, Norvel Lawson, son, Travis Layman (Alisha), daughter, Debbie Kupper, brother, Richard Roberts (Jenny), best friend, Diane Tobey, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10-2 pm with the funeral to follow 2:00pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.Burial will take place in Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave. Louisville, KY 40204