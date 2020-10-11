Judy KulpLouisville - Judy Kulp, age 81 of Louisville, Kentucky, and originally from Foley, Minnesota, got out of her wheelchair on October 6, 2020 and ran into the arms of Jesus and her husband, Jack Kulp. Her reunion with her soulmate, Jack, was 8 years in the making, while her faith in Heaven was many years in the making.In addition to her husband, John "Jack" Kulp, Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ada Carlson, and brothers, Richard and Roger Carlson.Judy and Jack enjoyed a Godly, wonderful life together, traveling side by side through daily life and to many vacation destinations. She would often remark how Jack "always put me on a pedestal". He truly worshipped her.Judy fought a valiant, nearly life-long fight against multiple sclerosis (MS) with grace and dignity. She believed her first MS attack occurred at age 15, but she wasn't formally given this diagnosis until age 30. She was truly inspirational in her fight against MS, always thinking of others and never wallowing in self-pity. Even though she was completely wheelchair-bound the last 10 years of her life, Judy managed to live independently until the past 2 months. Her mental positivity kept her going despite physical limitations and difficulties, but the strain of isolation due to COVID definitely took its toll at the end.Judy is survived by her loving and admiring family, including : daughter, Carol Kulp-Shorten (Dave Shorten) and sons, David Kulp (Vanessa) and Jeff Kulp (Barb); grandchildren, Drew Kulp, Taylor Shorten, Lindsey Kulp, Madison Kulp, Garrett Kulp, Mackenzie Kulp, and Elizabeth Kulp; brothers, John (Kris) Carlson and Ken Carlson; sisters, Joy (Carl) Andersen, Phyllis (Dave) Bump, Sue (Henry) du'Monceaux, and Jan (Dave) Miller; sister-in-law, Claudia Kulp; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also adored by many friends.The family wishes to thank the staff and residents at Magnolia Springs East, who allowed Judy to live life independently and to the fullest for the last 5 years. They were truly her second family and went out of their way to make COVID isolation bearable. The family also thanks the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist East Hospital for helping her transition to Heaven. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com