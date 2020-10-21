Judy Marie Lewis
Fairdale - Judy Marie Lewis 86, formerly of Fairdale, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was the former Judy Caudill, Homemaker and also worked in Food Services. She was a founding member of Fairdale Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Roy E. Lewis and also her Son, Roy A. Lewis "Tony". She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Douglas, Timothy (Linda), & Samuel (Mary Ann) Lewis, her daughter Donna (Duane) Smith, grandsons, Clayton, Darran, Matthew (Amanda) Lewis & Ethan Smith, granddaughter, Victoria Lewis & great grandchildren, Jillian & Luna Lewis. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be 10AM-12 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road and burial will be in Valley Cemetery Taylorsville, KY.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairdale Christian Church. Visit fairdale-mcdanielfuneral.com