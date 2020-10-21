1/1
Judy Marie Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Marie Lewis

Fairdale - Judy Marie Lewis 86, formerly of Fairdale, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was the former Judy Caudill, Homemaker and also worked in Food Services. She was a founding member of Fairdale Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Roy E. Lewis and also her Son, Roy A. Lewis "Tony". She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Douglas, Timothy (Linda), & Samuel (Mary Ann) Lewis, her daughter Donna (Duane) Smith, grandsons, Clayton, Darran, Matthew (Amanda) Lewis & Ethan Smith, granddaughter, Victoria Lewis & great grandchildren, Jillian & Luna Lewis. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be 10AM-12 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road and burial will be in Valley Cemetery Taylorsville, KY.

Memorial donations may be made to Fairdale Christian Church. Visit fairdale-mcdanielfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
5023611688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved