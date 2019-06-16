|
Judy "Rosie" Rains
Louisville - Mrs. Judy "Rosie" Rains, age 98, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 14, 2019. Mrs. Rains was born in Hyden, KY on October 10, 1920 to the late Jack and Lucy Melton. She was a lifelong member of Beechmont Baptist Church, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the quilting clubs in her community.
Among those who preceded her in death are, her first husband, Carl Raymond Rains; her second husband, Raymond Carl Rains; her parents and 11 siblings.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Sundra "Sandi" Hughes, Carla Rains and Michael Carl Rains (Diane); her 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren and one on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019