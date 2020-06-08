Judy Smith Pearson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Smith Pearson

Louisville - Bowling Green - Judy (Smith)Pearson, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Pearson and her son, Heath Pearson.

She is survived by her children, Shane Pearson, Lana Fionda (Michael), Anissa Pearson and Chad Pearson (Sophia), grandchildren, Hunter Pearson, Alexa Fionda, Madison Fionda, Heath Pearson and Sloan Pearson, great-grandchild, Kameron Pearson.

Private Graveside Service Wednesday Fairview Cemetery; Bowling Green, KY.

Visitation 12pm - 2 pm CST Wednesday at J. C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home 832 Broadway; Bowling Green, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Beechmont Baptist Church-Heath Pearson Library, 551 Bradford Street, Beechmont, KY 42323.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel
832 Broadway
Bowling Green, KY 42101
(270) 843-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 9, 2020
The Lord bless and comfort your family through this time ❤. Ms. Judy was one of the sweetest women I have met.
Oshia
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Judy was absolutely one of the kindest natured persons I have ever met. She had a delightful sense of humor and literally lit up a room with her smile. I will miss her very much. Much love and many prayers to her many friends and sweet family.
Lauren Palmer
Friend
June 8, 2020
Love and prayers for the family. ❤
SHERI MAUZY
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved