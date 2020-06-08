Judy Smith Pearson
Louisville - Bowling Green - Judy (Smith)Pearson, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Pearson and her son, Heath Pearson.
She is survived by her children, Shane Pearson, Lana Fionda (Michael), Anissa Pearson and Chad Pearson (Sophia), grandchildren, Hunter Pearson, Alexa Fionda, Madison Fionda, Heath Pearson and Sloan Pearson, great-grandchild, Kameron Pearson.
Private Graveside Service Wednesday Fairview Cemetery; Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation 12pm - 2 pm CST Wednesday at J. C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home 832 Broadway; Bowling Green, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Beechmont Baptist Church-Heath Pearson Library, 551 Bradford Street, Beechmont, KY 42323.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.