Judy Suzette Martin
Louisville - Judy Suzette Martin, age 64, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully June 27, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of East Louisville, KY. She was born May 12, 1955 to the late S. F. Martin and Juanita Ray Martin. Judy received her high school diploma from Water Valley High School in 1973 in her hometown of Water Valley, MS. Judy received her Bachelor of Business Administration and Masters of Accountancy degrees from the University of Mississippi and later earned her Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Internal Controls Auditor (CICA) certifications. Judy worked as an Auditor at the University of Louisville in Louisville, KY.
The Louisville Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors will be renaming their scholarship to University of Louisville students as the Judy Martin Memorial Scholarship. Judy would have been so proud of that honor.
Judy loved her family, friends, dancing, reading, and writing her sagas. Judy loved life. The primary joy in her life was her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Judy loved to spend time with them and talk about them to her friends. Judy also loved her dog, Annabelle, and often posted pictures of them together, with her famous greeting "Hello from Kentucky!"
The family will host a Celebration of Life for Judy with a graveside service at 4:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pine Flat Cemetery in Oxford, MS followed by food and fellowship at 5:30 PM at Colonel's Landing in Water Valley, MS. Family and friends of Judy are invited to attend.
Judy is survived by her two sisters, Jeani Martin Black (Joe Black) of Water Valley, MS and Sandy Martin Hessler (the late Richard Hessler) of Jekyll Island, GA; six nieces, Leigh Ann Black, Kelly Yopp (Stephen), Alison Black, Margaret Rollins (John Michael), Kirsten Hessler, Ursula Hessler; two nephews, Roth Hessler, Winston Hessler; two great-nieces, Lana Yopp, Adeline Rollins; and two great-nephews, Liam Yopp, Walker Rollins.
Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Martin Taylor (Bob Taylor) of Duck Hill, MS.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the (P.O. Box 22478 - Oklahoma City, OK 73123) or online at .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019