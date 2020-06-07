Jueleen Dunaway Aines
Louisville - Aines, Jueleen Dunaway
85, of Louisville, passed away Friday, June 5th, 2020.
Jueleen was a retired school bus driver who owned her own catering business. She also loved to organize large parties for her church, First Church of God. Jueleen adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She was also active in serving others through Eastern Star for many years
Jueleen was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie Tipton; her husbands Deward and Willard, and her granddaughter Megan Aines.
Jueleen is survived by her sister, Levonna Sebastian; children, David Aines, Michael Aines (Jill), and Paul Aines; grandchildren, Justin Aines (Crystal), Kristen Stein (Andrew); and seven great grandchildren, Caleb, Micah, Isaac, Kaylee, Annabelle, Hadley, and Emilia.
Visitation will be on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville from 12:00 to 1:30 pm. Services will be at 1:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Eaton Cemetery in Clay City, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Louisville or Eastern Star Home in Louisville.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.