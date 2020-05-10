Jula Mae (McMahan) Gibson
Clarksville - Jula Mae McMahan Gibson, 77, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jula was a faithful member at Colgate Baptist Church in Clarksville for over 35 years where she operated the Food Pantry with her husband.
She was born on July 21, 1942 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Joseph Franklin and Callie Maerene Ervin McMahan.
Jula is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald Gibson; son, Ronald Kevin Gibson; sister, Rita (Jeff) Myhand; sister, Callie JoAnn Loughmiller; and grandson, Scott Robert Gibson.
A Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). She will be laid to rest at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Colgate Baptist Church at a later date.
