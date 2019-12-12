|
Juli Ranae (Kimbrough) Hardy
Lanesville - 47, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was a graduate of Spalding University and had a 25 year career as a registered nurse for Norton Healthcare. She was kind and compassionate, and a wonderful wife, mother and daughter.
She was born on March 27, 1972 in Fort Worth, Texas. Juli was preceded in death by her son, Christopher James Hardy; father, Robert C. Kimbrough, III; and grandmother, Patricia Ferguson.
Juli is survived by her husband of 25 years, Clete Hardy, Jr.; sons, Cameron, Jack and Grayson Hardy; mother, Susan Booth (Donald); second mother, Bonita Irving (J.W.); brothers, Robert Kimbrough (Crystal), Brian Roundtree (Amy); grandmother, Ella Jean Dougherty; uncle, Steve Dougherty; niece and nephew, Sydnie and Nicholas Kimbrough.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Tuesday after 10:00 a.m. at Wesley Chapel UMC (2100 U.S.-150, Floyds Knobs). Her funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Juli's memory may be made to Soft Bones - Finding the Key to HPP (141 Hawkins Place, Suite 267, Boonton, NJ 07005). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019