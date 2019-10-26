|
Julia Ann "Judy" Rogers Radonich
Louisville - Julia Ann "Judy" Rogers Radonich, 84, died peacefully on Friday, October 25, at Hosparus Norton Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in New Haven, KY, the third of twelve children of Joe and Edith Rogers.
At age 3, she began her education at St. Joseph School for the Deaf in St. Louis. Judy graduated from St. Catherine High School in New Haven in 1955. Following initial employment at Citizens Fidelity Bank, she began a long career with IBM in Chicago and Los Angeles.
A lifelong, devout Catholic, she was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. Judy loved all the sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Black Hawks and UK and U of L. Judy was a wonderful servant, volunteering to help deaf youth in Los Angeles and Louisville.
Just was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; brothers, Jack (Dorothy) Rogers, Phil and Joe, Jr.; sister, Sarah Rogers; brothers-in-law, Marvin Hall and Harlan Silliman; nephews, Joe Rogers, Michael Paul Rogers and Mark Ennis.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Laura); daughter, Pam (Mark) Blewett; 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of Chicago; sisters, Mary "Sis" Hall, Margaret "Mocki" Rogers, Joanna Ennis (Tommy); brothers, Barry (Pam), Steve (Kim), Ben (Patsy) and Bernie; sister-in-law, Lenora Boone Rogers and many loving nieces, nephews and the deaf community.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville. Judy will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Louisville Association for the Deaf.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019