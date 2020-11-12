1/1
Julia Ballard "Judy" Scearce
1940 - 2020
Julia Ballard "Judy" Scearce

Shelbyville - Julia Ballard "Judy" Scearce was born on April 13, 1940, in Shelbyville, Kentucky. She died on November 11, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Judy was the middle child and only daughter of William Arnett Scearce and Harriett Weakley Ballard Scearce. She was educated in the public schools of Shelbyville where she was a majorette with the high school band and was the salutatorian of her graduating class in 1958. Judy attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri. After her father's untimely death during the Christmas holidays of 1958, she left Christian and transferred to the University of Kentucky for the next 1 ½ years. There she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1966, having taken a 4-year leave to work for Citizens Fidelity Bank in Louisville. After graduation, she began a career with IBM, first in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Promotions took her to New Jersey, Colorado, and New York. Upon retirement in the early 1990's after more than 25 years with IBM, she moved back to Shelbyville and began working at the Wakefield-Scearce Gallery. She also rejoined First Baptist Church where she had been a member throughout her early years. There she served as a trustee, sang in the adult choir, and served on many committees, most notably on the committee that was responsible for installing the elevator and making the church more accessible. She remained a loyal UK fan throughout her life and was a U of L fan except when they played UK.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Lynne Addis Scearce. She is survived by her brothers, William Arnett Scearce, Jr., of Louisville, Kentucky, and Camden Ballard Scearce and his wife, Becky Yokley Scearce, of Chattanooga,Tennessee. Additional survivors are two nieces, Lori Scearce Darnell (Dale) of Louisville and Julie Addis Scearce (Paula Bocciardi) of San Francisco, California, and three nephews, William Arnett Scearce, III (Jill), of Louisville, Camden Ballard Scearce, Jr. (Shannon), and Daniel Matthew Scearce (Lesley), all of Chattanooga,Tennessee. Other survivors are four great nieces, six great nephews, and several great great nieces and nephews, several cousins, and many friends.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for family.

Funeral arrangements are provided by Shannon Funeral Service of Shelbyville, Kentucky. There will be no visitation.

Donations are suggested to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905, Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205 or online at hosparushealth.org, or Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065 or online at shelbyvillebaptist.com in memory of Julia B. Scearce.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Morning Pointe Senior Living & Memory Care of Louisville, AMS Healthcare Staffing, Hosparus of Louisville, and Amber Oaks Assisted Living for the loving care they provided to Judy during the past 2½ years.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
