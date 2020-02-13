|
Julia Charlene Jones (Judy), 84 passed away February 12, 2020. She was born January 28, 1936 in Madison, IN to Charles and Beatrice Ditzler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Bayen and Ann Housefield.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Franklin Delano Jones; her sister Lenora (Nonie) Norris; her children Paula Hamrick (Ron) of San Diego, CA, Frank Jones (Angela) and Mike Jones; Eight grandchildren: Jon and Jason Hamrick, Jason, Danielle, Patrick, Maria, Jesse Jones and Jean Shoemaker and 20 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Tayler, Connor, Leah, Robbie, Savannah, Kolby, Gavin, Colton, Jason, Jr., Thomas, Dixie, Huey, Cliff, Lana, Rosalee, Mia, Jesse, Waylon, Riley; and many nieces and nephews.
Julia was a dedicated Air Force wife who enjoyed her many travels across the country with her family. She was always willing to make sacrifices for her children and grandchildren. She was a 44-year member of Ashby Lane Baptist Church and was an avid U of L Cardinals fan.
Visitation will be at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, 40216, on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00-6:00pm with a brief funeral service to follow at 6:00pm. A private burial will take place at Moffett Cemetery in Milton, KY.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter, P.O. Box 991364, Louisville, KY 40269 or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020