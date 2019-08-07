Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Jones


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Julia Jones Obituary
Julia Jones

Louisville - Julia Jones, 70, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Julia was the former owner of Pastry Plus.

She was born on October 22, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to Joseph and Anne (Stokes) Emberton. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Julia is survived by her Son, Allen (Nancy) Jones, and Brothers, Joseph (Joyce) Emberton, Jr. and Clayton Emberton.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville.

The family requests that memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to Catheads Kitty Rescue at www.catheadskittyrescue.org.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now