Julia Jones
Louisville - Julia Jones, 70, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Julia was the former owner of Pastry Plus.
She was born on October 22, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to Joseph and Anne (Stokes) Emberton. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Julia is survived by her Son, Allen (Nancy) Jones, and Brothers, Joseph (Joyce) Emberton, Jr. and Clayton Emberton.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville.
The family requests that memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to Catheads Kitty Rescue at www.catheadskittyrescue.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019