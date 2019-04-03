Julia M. Schweri



Louisville - Julia M. Schweri, 80, entered Eternal Life Saturday, March 30, 2019.



Julia was born in Louisville to the late Mary Eleanora Blotter and Joseph Anthony Schweri. Julia was one of eleven children and being the middle child, her mother called her the "youngest of the oldest and oldest of the youngest." Julia loved to party!



Julia was Catholic and attended Mercy Academy, Spalding University, Nazareth College, and St. Anthony's Nursing School, eventually earning a Master's in Education. She pursued her passion and calling in life as a registered nurse, which was made apparent through numerous recognitions and awards she received during her career. She thoroughly enjoyed time spent traveling to Germany, Russia, Ireland, Holland, extensive travel in the continents of Africa and North America.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Mary Rose Lichtefeld, Mary Ann McCauley, and Esther Andes.



Survivors include her siblings: Philip Schweri (Mary n.e. Sodd), Dorothy Kinser (Dutch), Raphael "Ray" Schweri, Paul Schweri (Ellen), Alice Schweri (Mike Waltrip), Margaret Schweri, and Tom Schweri; and many nieces and nephews, including very close nieces, Lisa and Cherie.



Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Paul II - Goldsmith Lane Campus.



Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary