Julia Mae Payne



Louisville - 79, passed away November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children by her side. She is survived by her daughters; Beverly Payne, Debra Pitney-Zuberi (Olushola). Her sons; Julius Brown, Henry Brown (Cheryl), Billie Payne Jr. Keith Simmons. A host of Grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral Service Tuesday at 11:00 AM at G.C. Williams Funeral Home with social distancing and wearing a mask. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Tuesday. Burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery -Central.









