Julia Mae Payne
Julia Mae Payne

Louisville - 79, passed away November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children by her side. She is survived by her daughters; Beverly Payne, Debra Pitney-Zuberi (Olushola). Her sons; Julius Brown, Henry Brown (Cheryl), Billie Payne Jr. Keith Simmons. A host of Grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service Tuesday at 11:00 AM at G.C. Williams Funeral Home with social distancing and wearing a mask. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Tuesday. Burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery -Central.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
