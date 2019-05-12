|
|
Julia Mary "Julie" Galvin
Louisville - Julia Mary "Julie" Galvin, 93, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville, Palliative Care with her family by her side.
She was born February 11, 1926 in Indianapolis, IN a daughter to John D. and May A. (Masters) Cooper.
Julia was a 1944 graduate of Mercy Academy. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Jack Galvin and the two were joined in marriage on June 7, 1949. Together they raised four children and were married 60 years, until Jack's untimely passing on February 19, 2010.
Julia spent much of her married life as a homemaker and raising her family. In 1973, Julia became a sales associate for Ginny's Hallmark with over 37 years of service before retiring. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she often volunteered in the Parish office. She was a member of the Hunter's Club, a social group of longtime friends and classmates for over 70 years.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Jack, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Henry (Eleanora) Cooper, Edna (John) Duffy, Elizabeth Cooper, John (Verna) Cooper and Florence (John) Gettler.
Julia is survived by her children, Debbie Smith (Dan), Barb Johnson (Larry) and Cliff Galvin (Mardi), all of Louisville; Anita Coffman (Jay) of Bowling Green and a brother-in-law, Fred Galvin, Jr. of Avon, OH. She also leaves to cherish her memory eight grandchildren, April Smith, Loren Catrambone (Michael), Hayley Smith, Hunter and Chase Galvin; Ava, Jacob and Zach Coffman and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Cooper Catrambone.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the church. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews", was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes or Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019