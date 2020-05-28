Julia VanWaes
Julia Van Waes

Julia "Polly" (Bryant) Van Waes, 89 of Plymouth, MN passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Polly was born in Kelly's Creek, TN., before moving to Louisville in the 1950's. She was a member of Okolona Baptist Church from 1954-1973. Then moved to Plymouth, MN the past 43 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Daisy Smith, brother Bill Smith, her first husband Marvin T. Bryant, her son Bruce L. Bryant, & stepdaughter Cindy Fields.

Polly is survived by her husband of 43 years Edward Van Waes of Plymouth, MN. Sisters Mary McFarland (Ardmore, TN), Faye Foster (Ridgeway, IL), son Keith (Pam) Bryant, daughter Julie (Bob) Loftus. Six grandchildren: Ashley (Andre) Jones, Craig (Meagan) Bryant, Justin (Joy) Bryant, Chris (Hannah) Bryant, Hailey Loftus & Corey Loftus. Three step-children: Bruce, Greg, & Mark Van Waes. Seven great-grandchildren: Carlos Jones, Alizay Jones, Jaren Starks, Caleb Jones, Remy Bryant, Riley Bryant, & Bruce Bryant.

A celebration of Polly's life will take place at a later date in Plymouth, MN.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
