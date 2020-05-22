Julia Williams
Julia Williams

Julia Williams 63, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a brief

struggle with lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Steven

and Mary Williams. She is survived by four loving sisters, Judy Willis, Jacqueline (Eugene) Ford , Stephanie Williams, and Tavis (Gregory) Spotts, and host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 12:30 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, Louisville, Visitation to begin at noon, Internment is scheduled for Thursday, May28, 2020,

Louisville Memorial Gardens. Instead of flowers, the family is

requesting donations be made to Adonai Early Learning Center, an educational facility for young children via CashApp at $adonaiearlylearning. Arrangements by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home, Lexington, Ky.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 PM
MAY
26
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
MAY
28
Interment
Louisville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
