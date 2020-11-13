1/1
Julie Ann Gutermuth
Julie Ann Gutermuth

Louisville - Julie A Gutermuth of Louisville, KY passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 85. She was the former Julie Ann Griffin of Henderson, Ky and graduated from Louisville's Loretta High School. After raising her children, she was a customer service representative for the Enro Shirt Company until her retirement. She was a life-long animal lover and avid reader. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Marvin A Griffin and Julia Marguerite Marstall, her husbands David L Hall and Louis E. Gutermuth, one infant child, David L Hall Jr., and two step-children, Rick and Doug Gutermuth.

Julie is survived by her three children, Keith K. (Rhonda) Hall, James R. Hall , and Jeffrey P. (Deedree) Hall. She is also survived by one step-daughter Donna (Charlie) Sloan, and 9 grandchildren, Amber, Candace, Chelsea, Crystle, Cooper, Caleb, Betania, Shelby, and Casey. And 6 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Harper, Sophia, Augustine, Cash, and Amaya.

Visitation with the family followed by a memorial service will be held at Noon on Sunday, November, 22, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 in the Fireside Room.

Memorials may be made to the Louisville Zoo, the Kentucky Humane Society, or the Louisville Free Public Library. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
