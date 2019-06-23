|
Julie Boyd Campbell
Louisville - Julie Boyd Campbell died June 16, 2019. She was born April 14, 1941 in LaPorte, Indiana.
She attended Purdue University and was a graduate of the University of Louisville. Besides her husband John she is survived by a daughter Julie Campbell-Ruggaard ( Brent Lanman ), Palm City, Florida; and a son John M Campbell ( Patricia Clarke ), Gainesville, Florida. Four grandchildren, Karen and Jonathan Ruggaard and William and Sean Campbell also survive. Other survivors include brothers Rudy and Charles Boyd of Phoenix, Arizona; sister Shirley Petkau of Waikanai, New Zealand and brother Bob Moore of South Bend, Indiana.
Julie was a longtime Louisville Zoo Docent, as well as an active member and alumnus of Delta Gamma Sorority. She also belonged to the Beckham Bird Club. She enjoyed travel and was able to observe birds in many parts of the world. She carried her radiant smile, and binoculars wherever she went!
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12 to 4 pm at, Pearson's,149 Breckenridge Lane.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019