Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Boyd Campbell


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julie Boyd Campbell Obituary
Julie Boyd Campbell

Louisville - Julie Boyd Campbell died June 16, 2019. She was born April 14, 1941 in LaPorte, Indiana.

She attended Purdue University and was a graduate of the University of Louisville. Besides her husband John she is survived by a daughter Julie Campbell-Ruggaard ( Brent Lanman ), Palm City, Florida; and a son John M Campbell ( Patricia Clarke ), Gainesville, Florida. Four grandchildren, Karen and Jonathan Ruggaard and William and Sean Campbell also survive. Other survivors include brothers Rudy and Charles Boyd of Phoenix, Arizona; sister Shirley Petkau of Waikanai, New Zealand and brother Bob Moore of South Bend, Indiana.

Julie was a longtime Louisville Zoo Docent, as well as an active member and alumnus of Delta Gamma Sorority. She also belonged to the Beckham Bird Club. She enjoyed travel and was able to observe birds in many parts of the world. She carried her radiant smile, and binoculars wherever she went!

Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12 to 4 pm at, Pearson's,149 Breckenridge Lane.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now