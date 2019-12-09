|
|
Julie Gathof
LaGrange - Julie Ann Gathof was born on April 11, 1954. She peacefully entered the gates of Heaven with her family by her side on December 7, 2019. Julie is survived by her husband, Michael, and her three children: Kyle, Brandon (Kala), Mackenzie (Cannon). She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Eli, Wyatt, and Ruby. She is preceded in death by her parents: Americus and Betty Hedden.
Julie was married to Michael for 35 years, and they shared a love enriched by humor, respect, and devotion. Julie and Mike raised three children, in which Julie took great pride in her role as a mother. She loved sharing every milestone along the way and her sacrifices were endless. Julie's biggest smiles were often seen when she was with her grandchildren. "Mammie" was easily loved and knew her grandchildren were one of her biggest blessings.
Julie and her family attended Northeast Christian Church and her deepest joy and beauty were rooted in something not of this world. Her faith in Jesus is what changed us all. She found peace through the trials of the world knowing her Heavenly Father called her His. His promises gave her hope and His love comforted her. She was bold in sharing her story and was never afraid to speak truth.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stoess Funeral home in Crestwood, with burial following at Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend the deepest gratitude to the hospital staff at St. Thomas Hospital Nashville, Baptist Health LaGrange, and Baptist Health Louisville. You will forever be a part of our family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019