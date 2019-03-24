|
|
JULIE KATHRYN LOTT HARDESTY
Louisville - JULIE KATHRYN LOTT HARDESTY, 60, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born on November 26, 1958, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Richard Wayne Lott and Mina Hazel Lott. She attended Pleasure Ridge Park High School where she excelled in the classroom, on the basketball court, and as a photographer. She went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University where she received a Bachelor's of Arts in History.
She attended law school at the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, where she met her soul mate and future husband, Joseph Leon Hardesty. She graduated from law school in 1983, becoming the first female attorney in her family.
Upon graduation, Julie began her career at the Louisville-Jefferson County Crime Commission, eventually leading the organization as the executive director. In 1988, she was hired as a prosecutor at the Jefferson County Attorney's Office, at which time she also began a private practice. She quickly made a name for herself as a hardworking, levelheaded, ethical prosecutor and helped start the office's Domestic Violence Unit. In 1999, she was promoted to First Assistant County Attorney, a post she held until her passing. In this role, she skillfully led the office under two administrations for over 20 years. She was the voice of reason and comfort in times of uncertainty. As a just and fair leader, she played a pivotal role in the merger of the Louisville and Jefferson County municipal governments by advising on all legal aspects of the merger.
In addition to her exceptional career as an attorney, Julie was an active member of the Louisville Bar Foundation, where she later served as president, and was also on the board of the Jefferson County Public Law Library. She participated in state and local politics as a lifelong democrat and was heavily involved in the Kentucky Democratic Party. Throughout her career, she served as a role model for women and mothers by exemplifying what it meant to be a successful professional and dedicated mother.
Above all else, Julie was fiercely devoted to and deeply loved her family. It was her true north. Everything she did, she did for the benefit of her children. She enjoyed tapping into her sense of adventure while exploring new destinations around the world with her family. Yet her true happy place was at the lake. You would often find her sitting on the porch of the lake house bouncing a niece or nephew on her knee or making her famous banana pudding. She was always young at heart and was known to initiate family water balloon fights. She enjoyed water-skiing and boat rides at sunset, as well as the annual Fourth of July golf cart parade. She relished attending her children's sporting events and in particular, Kathryn's collegiate field hockey games. While traveling for the games, she and Joe would explore the local culture in each new city. Through her photography skills and love of football, she became the unofficial photographer for her son John's 2005 duPont Manual High School football team.
She laughed often, and her smile was contagious to everyone around her. She was a storyteller and family historian who could recite in remarkable detail pieces of history from the Lott and Peek families dating back generations. She would reminisce on childhood trips to western Kentucky to visit her grandparents and days spent exploring the creeks or canning vegetables in Dycusburg, Kentucky, where her mother and father were raised. She took great pride in her heritage and the strong line of independent, progressive, compassionate women from which she came.
She loved making the holidays special and spending them with her immediate and large extended family. She beamed on Christmas morning when she, Joe, and their children would eat Küchen and exchange gifts. She cherished the large family Christmas she hosted each year, where she welcomed all as family and ensured each child had a gift to open.
She adored Joe with whom she shared a long and happy marriage. They enjoyed walks with their three beloved dogs, going to Derby and Oaks each year, and listening to country music on the drive to Lexington to cheer on the Kentucky Wildcats. Their unconditional love was the foundation of their family.
Anyone who knew Julie would agree she was exceptionally kind, deeply compassionate, and full of life. Even as the youngest of five sisters, she was the matriarch of her family and strived to ensure they maintained a close bond. She was a giver whose selfless nature improved the lives of her family, friends, and community. In short, she was a champion of the underdog and a shining example of what a mother, wife, friend, and colleague should be. She was the best in every regard. All who knew her adored her and she will be deeply missed.
Her family expresses sincere appreciation to Dr. Goetz Kloecker, Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, and the nurses and staff at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, Duke Cancer Center, and University of Louisville Hospital.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph Leon Hardesty, parents, Richard Wayne Lott and Mina Hazel Blick, and stepfather, Glenn Blick.
Survivors include her beloved children, John Hardesty (Jessica), Josh Hardesty, and Kathryn Hardesty, who were all by her side when she passed; sisters, Carmen Miller (Charles), Sue Holton (David), Rebecca Aldred (Bill), and Nancy Guida; Joe's sister, Priscilla Holder (Perry); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2233 Woodbourne Avenue with burial in Calvary Cemetery immediately following.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway 40216.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, the Lung Cancer Alliance, or the Louisville Bar Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019