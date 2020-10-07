Julie Marita Mosher
Louisville - Julie Marita Mosher, 51, passed away in her mother's arms on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
She was born in Paoli, Pennsylvania on July 12, 1969. She is preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Mosher.
Julie is survived by her beloved parents, Joseph and Marita Mosher; brother, Christopher (Leslie) Mosher; her aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Julie would like to give special thanks to all that made her life so special, especially Ieida and Nicole.
A private service will be held due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Animal Care Society (12207 Westport Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40245) or to a charity of your choice
.