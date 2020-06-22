June Adele (Arnold) McGrew



Shepherdsville - June Adele (Arnold) McGrew passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2020 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky at the age of 69. She was born on January 30, 1951.



June is survived by her husband, Steve McGrew; children, Keith Arnold (Denise) and Keenan Arnold (Lorie); siblings, Gary French, Terry French, Paula Cheatham (Troy). She has a loving family of 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter French and Jewell Underwood; siblings Sheryl, Larry, Keith, and Michael French; and the father of her children, Wayne Arnold.



On Friday, June 22, a Memorial Visitation will be held at Mount Elmira Baptist Church, 3644 Mt Elmira Road, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm. A service celebrating June's life will be at 7:00 p.m. at the church. All are welcome to attend.









