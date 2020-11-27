June Anne (Abbott) Poole
June Anne (Abbott) Poole peacefully entered eternal life on November 15, 2020. She was born September 14, 1927, to the late Joseph and Anne Abbott in Louisville, KY. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Wade H. Poole, Jr., son William M. Poole, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Wade H. Poole, III (Nancy), John S. Poole (Cheryl), grandchildren Claire Dunn (Brendan), Brett Poole, Therese Poole, Anne Poole, John Paul Poole, Joseph Poole, great grandchildren Callahan Dunn, Beckham Dunn, cousins Dennis Dorsett, Mary Lisa Gibson, Henrietta Gibson and many dear friends.
Mom lived her deep Catholic faith with a special devotion to Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary. She attended Mass and prayed the Rosary daily. She was a founding member of St. Albert the Great Church, serving as the first President of the Altar Society. She was a member of the Queen's Daughters, St. Vincent de Paul conference at St. Albert, Regnum Christi and a board member of Right to Life - Louisville. She was also a realtor with The Paul Semonin Company.
The best times of her life were centered around her family. She was a loving disciplinarian to her three sons, whom she loved dearly. She often said "If you've raised three boys you deserve a halo!" Mom was particularly fond of Christmas, decorating the entire house right after Thanksgiving.
She was a fantastic cook so much so that the slaw served at KFC restaurants the past 45 years is based on her recipe. Mom also enjoyed entertaining, travel and playing golf and bridge at Big Spring Country Club for many years.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 3pm - 7:30pm at Highlands Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Road on Tuesday, December 1. In order to adhere to Public Health requirements, family members and friends are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Online condolences can be made in the guest book on the website at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staffs at Episcopal Church Home and Atria Springdale for their compassionate care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Right to Life - Louisville, 134 Breckinridge Ln, Louisville, KY, 40207, or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1022 S. Jackson Street, Louisville, KY, 40203.