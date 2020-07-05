June BlairLouisville - Velma "June" Blair, 77 of Louisville, passed away July 5, 2020. Born March 5, 1943, she was the daughter of the Dellie and Mary Stewart. June was a graduate of Shawnee High School. She went on to attend Spencerian Business College where she obtained her Associate's Degree. June also obtained her real estate license. She retired from the University of Louisville. June volunteered her time to many organizations and events such as: Derby, The Red Hat Society, and Actor's Theatre. She was also on the Board for Cambridge Commons.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 30 years: James Kalfus Sr. and her sister: Gletty Sanders (Carl).Left to cherish her memory are her niece: Lynda Reynolds (Bob), her nephew: Kenneth "Kenny" Sanders (Vicky), her great-niece: Darwina "Leigh" Goodson; her cousin: Harold Dwayne Sadler (Judy); her caregivers: Linda Radolovich (Fred) and Scott Conklin.Funeral services will be 6 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-6 PM at the funeral home.