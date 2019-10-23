|
June C. Jutton
Louisville - June C. Kuzdzal Jutton, 92, of Louisville, KY, died on October 14, 2019, at Nazareth Home, Clifton where she had lived for several months. She was born on August 20, 1927 in Dudley, MA to Felix and Mary (Szpyrka) Kuzdzal. She was the wife and "best friend" of the late Franklin Jutton. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017.
June was a graduate of Bartlett High School, Webster, MA. Following her marriage to Frank, she lived in many different states, including NY, FL, PA, IN, VA, MO, NE, MD and KY as Frank pursued his career.
As their family grew, her responsibilities increased. As a master of organization, she quickly turned each new house into a home for their six daughters.
June enjoyed knitting and crocheting, making beautiful afghans. She was an expert in sewing clothing for her daughters and will be remembered for her many "Easter outfits" skillfully sewn from scratch each year for each daughter when they were young.
With her children grown, June assumed several administrative support positions with various institutions including the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) and Ball State University (Muncie, IN). In addition, she found time to be a Hospice Care volunteer.
June and her husband spent their retirement years in Annapolis, MD prior to her last move back to Louisville, KY.
June is survived by daughters Jocelyn Mason of Box Elder, SD; Dr. Jerrilyn Jutton (Daniel) of Annapolis, MD; Janalyn Kerr (Robert) of Louisville; Jessalyn Hays also of Louisville and Judilyn Edinger (Dale) of Gulf Shores, AL. She was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Jacquelyn Silverdahl as well as her six siblings: Helen, Walter, Henry, Gladys, Joseph and Felix. She also leaves six grandchildren, three great grandchildren as well as her goddaughter, Barbara M. Kuzdzal.
A memorial Mass will be held at 9 am, November 2, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Louisville. She and her late husband will be interred at the Kuzdzal family plot, St. Joseph cemetery, Webster, MA at a later date. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, was entrusted with the arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019