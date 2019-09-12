|
|
June E. Buchenberger
Crestwood - June E. Buchenberger, 75 of Crestwood, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home with her daughters at her side.
She preceded in death by her husband Don Buchenberger.
June is survived by her children, Pam Clark (Billy), Theresa Wilson (David), Dwayne Mullins (Christina), siblings, Beverly Johnson and Sammy Herdt, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate June's life from 5-9pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Please visit us onlineat www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019