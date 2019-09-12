Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Buchenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June E. Buchenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June E. Buchenberger Obituary
June E. Buchenberger

Crestwood - June E. Buchenberger, 75 of Crestwood, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home with her daughters at her side.

She preceded in death by her husband Don Buchenberger.

June is survived by her children, Pam Clark (Billy), Theresa Wilson (David), Dwayne Mullins (Christina), siblings, Beverly Johnson and Sammy Herdt, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Guests are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate June's life from 5-9pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Please visit us onlineat www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now